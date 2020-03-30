COVID-19 brings changes to SIU Med school and clinics

Rukmini Roy, a 25-year-old student in the third of her four years at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, said that the feared spread of COVID-19 got in the way of weeks of electives, where she would have been working with doctors with various areas of expertise.

"I was to start with hematology and oncology," said Roy, who is a Decatur native. But then the coronavirus crisis hit, derailing the plans.

"A lot of people are upset because they signed up for their specialty that they really wanted to get to see and get experience in," she said. "But it's good experience to know that anything can happen at any time."

Dr. Jerry Kruse, dean and provost of the school and CEO of the SIU Medicine clinical practice, said the national health situation has caused changes at the school and the clinics. More study and physician visits are being done virtually — by smartphone or computer. The scheduled May 16 graduation ceremony at the UIS Performing Arts Center has been canceled. Plans are to send diplomas by mail. He said something might be done online to mark the graduation, but it won't be in person.

And, Kruse said, the Association of American Medical Colleges issued guidance that medical students should be pulled from clinical responsibilities for now.