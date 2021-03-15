COVID-19 cancels spring break on college campuses as students seek other ways to cope with pandemic burnout

“You still have to think about classes the next day and doing homework and all the stuff like that,” he said. “But the (long winter) break kind of compensates for it.”

Loyola University Chicago is taking a different approach, splitting its traditional break into two long weekends. The first occurred in February and the second was March 6 to 10.

Freshman Kaitlyn Schwarz, a psychology major, said she took advantage of the time off to safely socialize with friends. She traveled to Florida with her suite mate for the first break and spent time with classmates — her “bubble” of friends — in a Wisconsin cabin for the second.

Schwarz, 19, of Milwaukee, said she was tested for COVID-19 immediately upon return under her school’s protocols, which require on-campus students to undergo saliva tests twice weekly.

“I want to be respectful of what other people need and are comfortable with, but I also want to enjoy my time in the city since I only have four years here and I’m only in college for four years,” she said. “You have to be considerate of how other people are taking this.”