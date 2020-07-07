COVID-19 cases are spiking in states across the country. How does Illinois compare?

Nearly four months into the pandemic, authorities cannot say, with relative certainty, how much and how quickly the virus has spread. Researchers say we don’t have the type of widespread and frequent (and expensive) testing that could best tell us just how deeply the virus has invaded different communities, and whether it’s dying out or coming back.

Here’s some information to help gauge how the state is doing:

Where are we on ‘the curve’?

For months, officials were all about bending the curve, typically defined as slowing the growth in case counts. It took a while, but it happened, to the point that new daily cases dropped even as more people took tests.

That was a great sign the virus was in retreat in Illinois. But now, daily case numbers are slowly rising again. That’s true even when those figures are averaged over seven days, which is a way to smooth out daily ups and downs so overall trends are easier to see.

The average rose from 598 on June 20 to 772 on July 3 -- the most recent day an average could be computed from Illinois Department of Public Health figures.