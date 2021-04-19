COVID-19 cases remain isolated in Chicago schools so far

“We continue to see disparities between our numbers and CPS’, and we keep hearing from members that principals are downplaying cases and suppressing the numbers,” Rothschild said. “The case counts and COVID exposure dates that CPS sends to the CTU does not match up with the information on the CPS website. School staff and CPS families need reassurance that schools are safe, that sick people are not coming into the buildings, and that the district expediently handles every COVID case to mitigate the spread.”

While Smith thought the staff at Solomon handled the cases there well, he said he sympathizes with CPS educators, who generally have fewer resources to work with than he does as a teacher in the suburbs.

“Being back initially was really unnerving for everyone, and I know that that’s the kind of feeling that a lot of their teachers were feeling too, and justifiably so,” Smith said. “I feel like the longer you go not being in a classroom, in developing good habits as far a being remote, it kind of almost self-justifies after a while, the remote learning, because it does work for a lot of kids.”

But Smith and his wife didn’t have the flexibility to work remotely, and when they had the choice to send their school-age kids back two days a week, they opted in.