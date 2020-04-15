COVID-19: Chicago tavern sues insurer over ‘business disruption’ claim

The lawsuit is just one illustration of the staggering economic losses being felt throughout the country as a result of the pandemic, and the issue of insurance company liability already reached the highest levels of the federal government.

On April 2, several insurance groups signed a letter to members of Congress estimating total losses just for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees could range between $220 billion and $383 billion per month, while total reserves held by all U.S. home, auto and business insurers combined was only about $800 billion.

“Standard commercial insurance policies offer coverage and protection against a wide range of risks and threats and are vetted and approved by state regulators,” the letter stated. “Insurance coverage works by spreading risk, but that model simply cannot account for a situation in which losses are catastrophic and nearly universal. Standard business interruption policies do not, and were not designed to, provide coverage against communicable diseases such as COVID-19, and as such, were not actuarially priced to do so.”