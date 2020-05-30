COVID-19 deaths at Illinois long-term care facilities top 2,700

The figures reinforce the deadly impact of the virus on long-term care facilities that have struggled at times to obtain enough caregivers and protective gear, helping fuel complaints the state should be doing more to protect residents and workers with a more coordinated effort.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made testing a priority at nursing homes on April 20, a time when the number of deaths tied to long-term care facilities was reported to be 286 -- roughly a tenth of the number reached six weeks later.

But the state has struggled in its effort to test residents and staff at all facilities -- reaching only a fifth of the homes before Thursday, when Pritzker announced that the facilities would need to take responsibility for the testing.

Pritzker, who noted that some homes had already arranged for testing on their own, said the new rule was needed because other facilities were refusing state help.

It remains unclear how many facilities have tested all residents and staff at least once, when facilities must comply with the new state rule, and how often they should retest to ensure the virus doesn’t creep in.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0