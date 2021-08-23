COVID-19 hospitalizations keep rising in Springfield area, but shots not keeping pace

Kameron Fischer of Quincy wishes she would have gotten vaccinated before she tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15, when she was 29 weeks' pregnant with her first child.

But to her, medical messages in the preceding months about the risks of COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant moms and their fetuses were less than clear.

Already experiencing regular morning sickness, she wasn't eager to deal with the temporary fatigue and aches some people were feeling after getting COVID-19 shots.

By the time she felt more comfortable with what she was reading about the vaccine's minimal risks for pregnant women and their fetuses, it was too late. After Fischer's COVID-19 diagnosis, she said, "It was pretty scary, and scarier and scarier every day as I got sicker and sicker."

The 24-year-old retail manager of a clothing store was hospitalized in Quincy six days after her diagnosis. She said she had a 101-degree fever, was short of breath and going through preterm labor in what she believes was a side effect of coronavirus disease.

Fischer ended up being hospitalized for a few hours at Quincy's Blessing Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter 110 miles east for more specialized care at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was hospitalized for eight days at St. John's, where her preterm labor stopped, though there's still uncertainty as her pregnancy continues and she recovers from COVID-19.

"The only thing I'm certain of is I wouldn't be going through anything like this, or nearly as bad, if I had been vaccinated," Fischer said.

With the more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 the predominant strain in central Illinois and nationwide, St. John's and Memorial Medical Center continue to see sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As the virus continues to spread, there have been additional "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals, but more than 85% of hospitalizations in Springfield involve unvaccinated patients such as Fischer, hospital officials say.

At St. John's and the eight other Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals in Illinois and six in Wisconsin, there were about 50 patients with COVID-19 two weeks ago.

The number of hospitalized patients since then has more than doubled, to 135, according to Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

St. John's had 36 COVID-19 inpatients late last week — almost a 50% increase over the past two weeks.

"This is unfortunately consistent with what other hospital systems have seen, as well," Shelton said. "My fear is that we have not seen the peak in our communities yet."

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon is half the size of 422-bed St. John's but has about the same number of COVID-19 inpatients, he said. That's probably because of O'Fallon's close proximity to St. Louis and the rest of Missouri, where COVID-19 rates are even higher than in Illinois, he said.

Daily new COVID-19 cases across Illinois continue to rise. More than 4,900 new cases were reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, compared with 1,741 on Aug. 1.

New hospitalizations continue to rise, as well, and the number of newly reported deaths statewide have risen slightly in recent weeks but aren't near Illinois' peak in the fall and early winter.

The lower number of deaths, at least in Illinois, have been attributed to a variety of factors, including improved medical treatments, patients who tend to be younger and with fewer chronic medical conditions than older patients, and vaccinations.

Public health experts say COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of severe illness and death by 90%, even when the relatively new delta strain is considered.

There have been more than 23,700 confirmed deaths of patients with COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Illinois in fall 2020.

Slightly half of the population in the state has been fully vaccinated, including 58% of the population 12 and older, the age group qualifying for one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in use nationwide, IDPH officials said.

In Sangamon County, a similar share of the total population has been fully vaccinated, but the growth in vaccinations has slowed significantly in recent weeks as the number of new cases rose.

Vaccine hesitancy has been difficult to overcome despite publicity about increasing cases and hospitalizations locally, according to Gail O'Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.

"I don't know what it's going to take," she said. "The vaccine has been proven to be very safe and effective."

In the counties surrounding and near Sangamon, where many COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region live, rates of full vaccination are lower, ranging from 32% in Pike County to 36.5% in Christian County, 40.8% in Montgomery County, 43% in Macoupin and Morgan counties, 43.7% in Logan County and 41% in Macon County.

"Vaccination rates clearly make a difference," said Dr. Rajesh Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health System.

Across the system, which operates Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and smaller hospitals in Decatur, Jacksonville, Taylorville and Lincoln, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients almost tripled, from 43 on Aug. 3 to 109 on Aug. 16.

The total numbers dropped by the end of last week, to 78 on Friday, with 21 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, 18 and Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, two at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville and three at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Memorial Medical had 23 COVID-19 patients as recently as three weeks ago but 34 as of Friday morning, according to MHS officials.

Shelton said the delta variant is more likely to hospitalize unvaccinated people younger than 65 because older people are more likely to be vaccinated. The variant also appears to make people sicker and in a shorter time period, he said.

A year ago, a rise in COVID-19 diagnoses typically was followed by a surge in hospitalizations eight to 15 weeks later, Shelton said. Now, because of the delta variant, it takes five weeks for patients to show up at the hospital after being diagnosed, he said.

"The curve is much steeper right now," he said.

And COVID-19 patients are staying longer in the hospital, Govindaiah said.

The average age of COVID-19 patients in MHS hospitals now is 58, compared with 69 in 2020. These patients are requesting more interventions to maximize their chance of survival, and those interventions, such as using a ventilator to help a patient breathe, must take place in inpatient settings, Govindaiah said.

The rising hospitalizations has prompted Memorial officials to open new COVID-19 units and redeploy some staff from other jobs to provide more support at the bedside, he said.

The COVID-19 growth, taking place amid a region-wide nursing shortage not connected with the pandemic, has created bed capacity issues delaying the transfer of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients from MHS emergency departments to inpatient beds, Govindaiah said.

To free up inpatient staff and inpatient beds, Memorial has started asking doctors to delay some elective surgeries or perform them on an outpatient basis, he said.

Whether the public wants to see the local health-care system overloaded by the pandemic's second big surge in Springfield depends on their willingness to receive a safe vaccine, he said.

Some of the rumors being spread on social media about the vaccine are outrageous, such as one suggesting the vaccine alters a person's DNA, Shelton said. He called that rumor "hocus pocus" and "craziness."

More prevalent is the unjustified fear among unvaccinated women of childbearing age that the vaccine will harm them or their fetus, or interfere with their ability to become pregnant in the future, Shelton said.

Dr. J. Ricardo Loret de Mola, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine who is women's services director at St. John's, said in a video posted a few days ago that more than 20,000 women in the United States have received the vaccine during pregnancy.

"It appears to be safe," he said. "The risk of premature birth, miscarriage, stillbirth, is the same as the general population, and that's very reassuring," Loret de Mola said. "So I feel very comfortable recommending patients to get vaccinated when they get pregnant or before they start trying to become pregnant.

The likelihood of a pregnant woman dying as part of a reaction to the vaccine is "miniscule. It's so small, it's hard to track," he said.

"However, death rates and complications to mom and baby when you do get infected with COVID-19 is significantly greater," Loret de Mola said.

Breastfeeding women also should be vaccinated, he said. Scientists know that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines don't cross over into breast milk, he said.

Vaccinations for mothers help preserve their health so the antibodies they pass on to their babies through breast milk can help protect their babies from COVID-19, Loret de Mola said.

"COVID-19 is not going away," he said. "The only way we can fight this is with vaccination."

In Adams County, Kameron Fischer said she notices a lot of vaccine resistance among lay people on social media. She calls them "Facebook doctors" and "Facebook nurses." Only 43% of Adams County's 65,737 residents are fully vaccinated, IDPH officials say. And though Fischer and her husband have worn masks regularly while in public during the pandemic, she said many people in Adams County refuse to wear masks.

Some friends of Fischer's who had put off getting vaccinated took action and got shots after hearing her story, she said.

While at St. John's, she felt lonely. Her husband wasn't allowed to visit her. Receiving supplemental oxygen and antiviral medicines, she felt weak and worried but didn't need to be put on a ventilator.

She said St. John's nurses' compassion and willingness to talk with her, even though all of the masking and other protective equipment they had to wear, helped her deal with the emotional stress. The nurses even brought her funfetti dip to enjoy on July 24, her 24th birthday.

"It was wonderful," she said. "I wasn't just a statistic. I was sick and suffering, and they were doing everything possible to help me."

Fischer was discharged from St. John's in late July, but some medical problems continue.

She is back at home with her husband, Austin, 24, an emergency medical technician. He was fully vaccinated but was diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection a day after Kameron's COVID-19 diagnosis. He had mild symptoms, didn't require hospitalization and has recovered.

Kameron Fischer said she is using an inhaler to help her breathe as she recovers. She said she has had intermittent but strong labor pains every day for more than 14 days and feels "kind of miserable."

Doctors think Fischer's unborn daughter, whom she already has named Ivy, is in good health. Fischer's main goal at 33 weeks of pregnancy is to stay off her feet — she hasn't been able to work at her job for weeks — and stave off delivery so Ivy can be born as close to full term, or 40 weeks, as possible.

She said her message to others is: "Get the vaccine. It makes a huge difference. I was fearful for my daughter. She seems fine, but we won't know for sure until she's born. I have to inject blood thinners every day, and I'm on a bunch of medicine. COVID really wore my body down."

