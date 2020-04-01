COVID-19 IMPACTS: Employment Security department utilizes new alphabetized benefit schedule

“This is not a decision we made lightly,” Hou said in a statement. “However, we have to balance the urgent needs of residents facing hunger and poverty with extremely serious public health directives.”

Those who regularly take advantage of those benefits offered at resource centers should do so online at ABE.illinois.gov or by calling 1-833-2-FIND-HELP.

Ethics reform report delayed

A task force charged with recommending ethics and lobbying reforms in Illinois missed its March 31 deadline to produce a final report due to social distancing requirements brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, but leaders from both parties said Tuesday they remain committed to the concept.

“The Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform remains committed to our task of developing recommendations for meaningful reforms to the way lobbyists and elected officials conduct themselves,” Rep. Greg Harris and Sen. Elgie Sims, Democratic co-chairs of the task force, said in a joint statement. “We have completed our meetings, heard from stakeholders and are working through the proposals that have been put before us. However, due to the ongoing crisis, more time will be necessary to complete our work.”