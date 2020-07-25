COVID 19 in Illinois: What you need to know about growing concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA -- With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hitting 4 million this week, experts say that the actual number of cases is probably much greater -- potentially 10 times higher.

The U.S. is leading the world in the number of deaths, with more than 143,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This week, the CDC also released guidelines if schools plan to reopen this fall: students should wear face masks, wash their hands frequently and social distance.

Illinois coronavirus cases

With coronavirus hot spots popping up across the U.S., Illinois also is seeing a slow rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the highest one-day case total since May 25, with 1,624 new cases. The seven-day positivity rate increased from 3.2% to 3.4% the day before, with 39,706 tests administered over the previous 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, Illinois has seen more than 168,000 cases, including more than 1,500 cases announced Friday, and 7,385 virus-related deaths overall.

