COVID-19 outbreak slowing at LaSalle Veterans’ Home: State

Kolbeck said he also sent an email on Nov. 9 to IDPH, requesting an on-site visit “to explore potential opportunities for containment and control not otherwise identified.” On Nov. 11, he said, IDPH had a phone conversation with the facility administrator and the infection control nurse.

The facility reported seven resident deaths on Nov. 11.

Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, asked Chapa LaVia whether she spoke to Gov. JB Pritzker about the deaths reported on Nov. 11 when she and Pritzker were together in Chicago for a Veterans Day event.

“We discussed it briefly. And, like I've said prior, (Pritzker) has been kept abreast of everything going on,” she said, adding that Pritzker called her later on in the week for an update on the situation at LaSalle.

In response to questions about the immediate response from state and local agencies to the outbreak, Hart said the LaSalle County Health Department is the first line of defense.