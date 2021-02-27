COVID-19 patients are testing wearable sensors to catch worsening symptoms before it’s too late

In the case of Mitchell, the 58-year-old grandmother has asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure, which put her at higher risk of severe complications from the coronavirus. By the third day after her diagnosis, she was coughing, sneezing and having trouble breathing. But she didn’t think she was in need of immediate medical attention.

In the middle of the night, she got a call from the nurse, who said the sensor showed her heart rate was alarmingly high at 200. The nurse urged her to get medical help. Mitchell went to see her doctor that morning, and was immediately admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

She was treated with intravenous medication and oxygen, but got worse. Doctors warned she may have to go on a ventilator and had her sign papers to allow that in case she crashed, since her family could not be with her.

“I was very afraid,” she said. “I’ve never felt so out of control of myself. I’ve never even thought what would happen, how close can I be to losing my life?”

She was also angry, because she got sick despite wearing a mask, washing her hands and keeping her distance.