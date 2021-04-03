COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor dining ban, ‘may very well’ return soon in suburban Cook County, public health official says

With the Easter holiday weekend upon us, Rubin urged residents to gather outdoors instead of indoors, and to heed masking and 6-feet social distancing guidelines. Like Chicago, the county previously loosened outdoor gathering limits in order to encourage socializing in a safer setting than indoors.

“We are in the beginnings of another surge,” Rubin said. “Maybe this is as high as we’ll go. … We can’t say. It’s very, very hard to predict.”

Rubin said contact tracing and other data remains inconclusive at this point about where the recent COVID-19 outbreaks stem from, but historically indoor activities have sparked coronavirus waves. That includes private parties, weddings and other large celebrations.

With more than 80% of residents 65 or older having gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine, Rubin said there is some relief that those people are seeing less worrisome COVID-19 rates for now. During the fall surge, trends pointed to younger adults getting sick first and transmitting the virus to older people, she said.