COVID-19 shutdowns create mad dash for ACT, SAT spots as college application season looms

“That’s how the game was played back in the day when they went to school,” he said.

He is less confident about colleges that made the switch after the pandemic began, since they have not established a track record. Karen Marks, a former Dartmouth admissions officer turned admissions consultant, said their sincerity probably varies.

“Some institutions will not disadvantage students,” she said. “I think others, even with the best of intentions, have been using this paradigm forever, so asking them to suddenly disregard a data point to which they’ve been giving so much weight is tough. Others might be doing it for the optics.”

Andy Borst, director of undergraduate admissions at the U. of I.‘s flagship campus, which in June placed a one-year moratorium on its testing requirement, said the school is indeed serious: The lack of a test score won’t hurt students when it comes to admission, scholarships or getting into an honors program.

But could an impressive score help? He allowed it might.

“We know that some students have taken the test and are very proud of their test scores, and we didn’t want to say to a student who got a 1500 (on the SAT), ‘Your accomplishment doesn’t mean anything,‘” he said.