‘COVID-19 Survival Guide’ from Rush hospital psychologist explains how to navigate the virus from diagnosis to recovery, and answers the question, ‘I’ve survived, but what’s next?’

Hardin elaborates on the guide in the following interview, which has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Q: A COVID-19 kit, what does that entail?

A: The kit includes basic things that you might not think about. For example, when you’re in the hospital, if you use hearing aids or glasses, and you don’t have access to those in the hospital, it can impact what’s called “hospital delirium,” which we know has been a problem for people with COVID-19. So, by packing those and having an extra set of glasses and hearing aids in your kit, you’re ready to go, so that you can minimize that problem in the hospital. So that’s kind of what the kit is — everything you would need to get the most out of your hospitalization while minimizing any of the potential problems that can come along with being that sick.

Q: What’s been the hardest thing for COVID-19 patients and survivors to wrap their heads around during their illness?