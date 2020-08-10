COVID-19 Update: Rolling positivity rate over 4% for 5th straight day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – The state announced 1,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday and one additional virus-related death.

That followed 1,382 cases and eight deaths reported Sunday, and 2,190 and 15 deaths reported Saturday. Low Sunday and Monday death and case counts in the state’s reported numbers have been an almost weekly trend during the pandemic, with higher numbers generally reported in the middle of the week.

The rolling positivity rate for the past seven days was 4.1 percent as of Monday after reaching 4.2 percent over the weekend. It’s the fifth straight day of a rolling positivity rate of 4 percent or higher after it was below that number for nearly two months.

The single-day positivity rates were 4.1 percent Monday, 3.3 percent Sunday and 4.4 percent Saturday as the state reported 32,353, 41,354 and 48,016 test results respectively over the three-day span. Over the past seven days, the state has reported 42,792 test results per day on average.

There have now been 195,399 cases confirmed cases of the virus, including 7,637 deaths since the pandemic began. More than 3.1 million test results have been reported in the state.