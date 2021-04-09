 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccinations continue to increase, along with new cases, officials say
COVID-19 vaccinations continue to increase, along with new cases, officials say

Daily hospital admissions and the number of people newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Illinois continue to rise along with the percentage of the population vaccinated, state public health officials said Friday.

Those trends are taking place because people who are not fully vaccinated apparently are failing to take precautions to wear masks in public, use social distancing and avoid crowds indoors as vaccinations expand, according to experts.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 4,004 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 21 additional deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,808 people in Illinois with COVID-19 were hospitalized, including 369 in intensive-care units and 163 on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.8%.

