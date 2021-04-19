 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine doses given to 8 million in Illinois, but cases continue troubling rise
More than 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Illinois, but the state continues to experience upward trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, officials said Monday.

The state has met several requirements set by Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the state to move to the "bridge phase" in which more parts of the economy would be reopened.

For example, 50% of Illinoisans 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 70% of the population 65 and older has received at least one dose.

But rising daily cases and rising hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 have stymied the state's progress toward the bridge phase and a full reopening that would ease restrictions on in-person gatherings and on businesses such as bars and restaurants.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of Sunday night, 2,128 people with COVID-19 in Illinois were hospitalized. Of those people, 491 were in intensive-care units, and 227 were on ventilators.

The state has reported a total of 1.3 million COVID-19 cases and 21,685 related deaths.

