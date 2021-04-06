COVID-19 vaccine doses given top 6.4 million, but hospitalizations keep rising statewide

More than 6.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given statewide, Illinois officials said yesterday as they announced 2,931 new cases of coronavirus disease and 13 additional deaths.

More than 19% of population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 95,000 doses of vaccine were reported administered on Monday, officials said.

There have been a total of 1.26 million diagnosed cases of COVID-19.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 4.5%.

Rising numbers of people with COVID-19 or symptoms of the disease who are being hospitalized have slowed the state's progress toward Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "Bridge Phase." In that phase, more restrictions will be eased on public gatherings and businesses before a full reopening is allowed.