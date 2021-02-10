COVID-19 vaccine opens up to Illinoisans with preexisting conditions

The expansion includes people 16 and older who weren’t previously eligible under other categories.

According to a Wednesday news release from the governor’s office, areas that have “substantially completed” their existing Phase 1B population can move ahead with the vaccine expansion earlier than Feb. 25 at the determination of local public health officials and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Pritzker administration said the expansion is possible due to increased federal vaccine shipments to the state under the Biden administration and because Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is on track for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as the end of the month. If approved, the company projects that 100 million additional doses could be made available to states by the end of June.

The White House also is planning to expand a vaccination program in the coming weeks through health centers in communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pritzker announced the expansion after touring an Adams County vaccination site in Quincy on Wednesday.