COVID-19 vaccine opens up to Illinoisans with preexisting conditions

People younger than 65 who have preexisting health conditions will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot beginning Feb. 25 under the current phase of the state’s vaccination effort, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Wednesday.
The move comes as the state continues to struggle to quickly vaccinate the roughly 3.2 million residents 65 and older and front-line essential workers who are already eligible under phase 1b of the vaccine distribution plan.
As of Wednesday, Illinois had administered over 1.48 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, equaling 69% of the 2.1 million doses allocated to the state thus far. A total of 62,923 doses were administered across the state Tuesday.
Pritzker said the state has secured a 5% increase in vaccines received per week from the federal government, and he expressed optimism that the state would continue to receive more vaccine doses as a result of increased production.
The state said it is following guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in opening up vaccination to people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, heart conditions, compromised immune systems due to organ transplants, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease.
The expansion includes people 16 and older who weren’t previously eligible under other categories.
According to a Wednesday news release from the governor’s office, areas that have “substantially completed” their existing Phase 1B population can move ahead with the vaccine expansion earlier than Feb. 25 at the determination of local public health officials and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Pritzker administration said the expansion is possible due to increased federal vaccine shipments to the state under the Biden administration and because Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is on track for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as the end of the month. If approved, the company projects that 100 million additional doses could be made available to states by the end of June.
The White House also is planning to expand a vaccination program in the coming weeks through health centers in communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Pritzker announced the expansion after touring an Adams County vaccination site in Quincy on Wednesday.
“Many of these people may already be eligible because they’re 65 and over or they’re in a covered profession, but those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities have an elevated risk of serious complications or even death if they contract COVID-19,” he said. “As quickly as we receive vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting them. This follows the guidance of experts at the CDC.”
The governor’s office did not provide an estimate for how many people will become eligible under the announced expansion.
While production of existing vaccines continues to expand at the federal level, Pritzker urged “enormous patience” as the state works to build vaccination sites and expand its administration efforts.
“I wish I could make enough vaccine magically appear so that we could get all of our Illinoisans vaccinated right now,” Pritzker said. “That will happen over the next coming months, but today we all have to exercise patience as more vaccine is being produced.”
The state announced Wednesday that 134 additional vaccination sites have been opened across the state since Feb. 4, bringing the statewide total to 517 locations. Eligible residents can search for a vaccination site closest to them and make an appointment at coronavirus.illinois.gov.
Some state lawmakers who have offered criticisms of the Pritzker administration’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in recent weeks praised the eligibility expansion announcement Wednesday.
Senator Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, said she was “relieved” by the governor’s announcement.
“We must take care of our most vulnerable people,” Morrison said in a statement Wednesday. “Those in the developmentally disabled community are presented unique challenges that put their lives in danger each day.”
Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, described the governor’s announcement as “a light at the end of a very long tunnel” for Illinois residents in need of a vaccine.
“I hope Gov. Pritzker will create a more open dialogue with the legislature to build upon this improvement, to increase effectiveness of vaccine distribution, and to ensure the state is fair and equitable to all in need,” McConchie said in a statement.
The Senate Health Committee will meet virtually at noon Thursday regarding the state’s vaccination efforts. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and other public health officials have been called to testify.
Tim Kirsininkas of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.