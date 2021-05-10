COVID 'bridge' phase gets people hopeful, but cautions remain

The pandemic has provided some silver linings, Perry added. One has been connecting more with her family, including her kids and her mother, Erika Hanson.

"Yes, we miss our friends and neighbors, and we haven't been able to connect with them as much, but I think it's made us aware that we really don't need all the things to find joy all the time," Perry said. "Simplifying and slowing down is OK, too. We were very busy before COVID. Dinner was always rushed.

"It's made people hyperaware to support local business and support local farmers and support community engagement, like all the micropantries. I deliver meals for (District 186) in the morning, so it's about helping your neighbors. It's made people responsive and aware to needs of others."

Erika Hanson said she has only recently been able to get back to the YMCA and playing pickleball at outdoor courts.

Hanson added she misses being able to give friends hugs, but she was able to spend time with family.

"That's meant a lot to me," she said.

Hanson said there's something else she was hoping that would come out of the pandemic.