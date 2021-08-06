COVID outbreak reported among Jacksonville Walmart staff

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter, 1941 W. Morton Ave.

Seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, said Beth Hopkins, systems program coordinator for the city of Jacksonville. Seven additional symptomatic cases associated with the outbreak have not been tested yet, she added.

Meanwhile, the director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health is recommending Illinois State Fair Grandstand concertgoers to mask up, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The State Fair opens Aug. 12 with Sammy Hagar and the Circle playing the Grandstand and Alex Williams playing the Grand Central Stage at the south end of the Reisch Pavilion (the former Food-A-Rama structure).

Hopkins said the exposures at the Jacksonville Walmart occurred from July 27 through Sunday.

The health department is actively investigating all reports and cases linked to this outbreak.

Staff members who were exposed during the time period are encouraged to seek testing if symptoms occur. The delta variant has been identified in Jacksonville, Hopkins said.

Symptoms include body aches, diarrhea, sneezing, loss of taste/smell, cough, sinus congestion, shortness of breath, fatigue, fever, headache, chills or nausea.

Walmart representatives said a third-party cleaning crew will be brought in to thoroughly clean the facility.

Mask up

Gail O'Neill of the Sangamon County Department of the Public Health said while it sounds over-cautious, she would encourage concert fans to wear masks.

"With the delta variant, it seems much easier to spread right now," O'Neill said. "A lot of people are annoyed with masks. We're all tired of them, but it's such an easy tool to put on to provide a layer of protection."

Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer, agreed with O'Neill.

"We know if you wear a mask, you reduce your chance of getting disease transmission," Shelton said. "If you're outdoors and close to people who are unvaccinated and passing it along, you should wear a mask. The best thing we can do right now, other than getting vaccinated, is universal masking, even when outdoors.

"The better part of valor right now is to do universal masking. I'm sanguine about the possibility that people might not follow that recommendation, but it would be nice if they did."

O'Neill said there have been no reported outbreaks in the county from either the Downhome Festival in Springfield or Tailgate 'n Tallboys music festival in Taylorville. Both were last weekend.

O'Neill said contract tracers are aware of those two festivals, along with Lollapalooza, which also took place last weekend in Chicago.

With any large gathering, O'Neill said a person should wait at least 72 hours to get a COVID-19 test. If a vaccinated person is showing symptoms, that person should get tested immediately, she added.

O'Neill is hopeful the State Fair would prompt people to think about getting a vaccination.

There will be free vaccinations and COVID-19 testing at the State Fair at six different locations, including at the Illinois Building and the Avenue of Flags (across from the Grandstand Box Office) each day of the fair from Aug. 12-22.

Vaccinations or tests for SOS workers

Secretary of State Jesse White announced that beginning Sept. 1, agency employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to submit to COVID-19 testing.

Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination status. Employees who are not vaccinated will be required to submit the results of COVID-19 tests every two weeks.

Beginning this past Monday, all employees and customers at SOS driver services facilities, SOS offices and the Illinois State Capitol Complex are required to wear masks while inside those locations.

Sangamon County numbers

There were 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Sangamon County on Thursday.

That matched daily totals from Monday and from July 28, said county spokesman Jeff Wilhite.

Overall, 20,192 positive cases have been reported here.

Hospitalizations stood at 19.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health dashboard, 50.7% of the population in the county has been fully vaccinated.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 7.8% on Aug. 2, according to the IDPH. It has gone up three percentage points since July 23.

Statewide, the new number of cases reached 3,048 Thursday. That's the first time the number of infections has surpassed 3,000 since May 7.

IDPH announced 14 additional deaths.

