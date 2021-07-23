COVID positivity rate doubles in Peoria area as some residents continue to resist vaccine

PEORIA — COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in the Tri-County Area, a fact which health officials attribute to the increasing prevalence of the more infectious Delta variant and low vaccination numbers in the Peoria area.

"Our positivity rate has doubled in the past 2 weeks, and our ZIP codes which have the lowest vaccination rates continue to have the highest number of cases," said Monica Hendrickson, administrator for the Peoria City County Health Department. "On July 1, our seven-day average was one new case per day. Today we are back up to double digits; we are reporting an average of 10 new cases each day."

Vaccines work well against the Delta variant, but there are a lot of people in central Illinois who have not yet gotten vaccinated — a fact which is concerning to health officials. A set of mutations in the variant makes it more transmissible, said Dr. Douglas Kasper, head of infectious diseases at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

"People who become infected with Delta have a higher concentration of virus in their nasal and respiratory secretions. It makes it more likely that someone who comes in contact with someone who is spreading the Delta variant that they will become infected," he said.

On Wednesday, Reditus Laboratories in Pekin said they had identified 64 additional cases of the Delta variant during a testing run on July 16. Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said that number was "substantial" considering the fact that the lab had only found three cases in May and June.

So far, hospitalizations have remained low. Currently, only 21 beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients at area hospitals and only six ICU beds are in use, said Hendrickson.

Almost everyone who ends up in the hospital has not been vaccinated, and all recent deaths reported in Peoria County were from unvaccinated individuals, said Hendrickson. While cases of COVID-19 have been reported in vaccinated individuals, they are quite rare.

"Peoria County has seen less than .5% of breakthrough cases," said Hendrickson.

Breakthrough cases are inevitable — no vaccines are 100 % — but these cases are typically not severe, said Kasper. The vaccines are very good at reducing the severity of illness.

"If that infection leads to the ability to care for oneself at home, that is manageable," he said. "There are instances, like for transplant patients, where that doesn't hold true, but generally vaccination is incredibly effective."

Health officials re-iterated the importance of getting vaccinated. It's more important than ever, with the Delta variant becoming more prevalent at the same time that masking mandates have been dropped and community activities have resumed. Another consideration is that school is about to begin, and children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

"We likely won't see vaccines for children under 12 until September or October," said Hendrickson.

School districts are formulating plans to resume in-person learning in the safest way, said Dr. George McKenna, assistant superintendent at Peoria County Regional Board of Education. Federal and state mandates will not be issued this year, allowing each school to determine what is best for their population. Districts will formulate plans with many layers designed to keep kids and their communities safe. These plans will address vaccination, masking, social distancing and proper hygiene, said McKenna.

"We all want what's best for students: In person learning with appropriate layered strategies based on local conditions. That's the key to success in each of our communities in Peoria County."

