COVID positivity rates are improving. Will Pritzker roll back restrictions?

“As the governor has said, the public health experts need to closely monitor the data after the holidays to gauge the spread of the virus. Once the experts agree that we have averted another surge, then regions will be able to move back to lower tiers in the mitigation plan,” she said in an emailed statement. “It’s time for local officials to step up and remember that being a leader doesn’t mean making the easy choice, it means doing everything you can to protect the people who trust you to serve them.”

Sangamon County is in Region 3, which encompasses 18 counties in central Illinois. The county reported a 6.5% rolling seven-day positivity rate on Tuesday, and the rate has remained at 6.5 % or less for seven consecutive days. The positivity rate has fallen considerably from a high of 16.8% on Nov. 14.

The new mitigation orders in Sangamon County require establishments to follow public health measures, such as maintaining six-feet social distance and wearing face coverings indoors when not seated. They come as lawmakers are set for a Friday return for a legislative session.

Meanwhile, IDPH reported there were 3,905 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 as of Monday night, a decrease of 43 from the day prior.