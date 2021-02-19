COVID vaccine disparity seen in initial data, but Peoria health officials say it's too soon to confirm

PEORIA — Is vaccine disparity happening in the Tri-County Area?
"It's really too soon to look at it, partly because we are still in phase 1B," said Monica Hendrickson, administrator for the Peoria City/County Health Department during the weekly press briefing Thursday. "These are still very specific and formulated populations — 1A was only healthcare workers, 1B you have 65 and older and other very specific employment, so with that you are not looking at general populations."
According to data recently released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 82.8% of doses given in Peoria County have gone to white recipients, despite only 69.4% of the population being white. Black residents, who make up 18.8% of the county's population, have only received 7.59% of administered doses.
But even if it's too soon to tell, PCCHD has already taken some measures to combat the issue.
"We've already started allocating to our Federally Qualified Health Center, which works in the same communities we work as the health department high risk communities, and we also have strike teams that go out to different locations to provide services to high-risk populations," she said. "We also pushed out a vaccine hesitancy campaign to understand why people would be hesitant to get vaccinated, and to start addressing what those barriers and challenges are."
Vaccine hesitancy can be an issue among minority populations, and perhaps even more so for a vaccine that was developed very quickly. Health officials are working to educate people to help overcome any fears they may have.
"A lot of people see it as 'you either get vaccinated or you don't get vaccinated', and really the conversation is 'you get vaccinated or you get COVID'," Hendrickson said. "That's really how we should be framing what vaccine uptake should look like."
Hendrickson also talked about the slowing number of new vaccinations happening in the county. The problem stems from the limited number of doses coming into the area each week. Now that a big wave of people are coming due for their second shot, there is less vaccine available for people awaiting first shots. Out of the current allocation of about 3,500 doses, 3,000 are allocated to provide the booster shot to people who have already received their first dose, said Hendrickson.
"Individuals who have received appointments for their first doses, we do have vaccine for them, but right now we are not able to open up any further (appointments) because we are still waiting for allocations to come in," she said.
On Thursday in the Tri-County Area, three COVID-19 deaths were announced and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations went up slightly.
The two people from Peoria County who died within the past 24 hours were a man and a woman, both in their 70s. Tazewell County lost a man in his 50s.
None of them lived in a long-term care facility and no information was reported about their underlying health issues that could have played a role in their deaths.
Peoria County now has 254 deaths, while Tazewell County has 233 since March. Overall, the Tri-County Area has lost 550 of its residents to the virus.
Hospitalizations, which had dropped to 26 on Wednesday, rose to 32 on Thursday. Of those, 12 people were in an intensive care unit bed at one of the area's four hospitals.
The Tri-County Area saw an additional 77 COVID cases on Thursday, bringing its pandemic total to 33,699.
Peoria County added 41 cases to reach 16,776. Woodford County added eight to reach 3,625 while Tazewell County now has a total of 13,298, an increase of 28.
The 21-county Region 2, which includes the Tri-County Area, saw its seven-day rolling positivity average drop to 3.8% as of Feb. 15, the last day the state had data available. The last time the region had its average that low was on July 21.
The Feb. 15 numbers reflect 155 positive tests against 3,852 total tests.
Locally, the Peoria area saw all three of its counties continue a decline in positivity rates as well. Woodford County led the way at 2.5%, while Peoria County was at 5.1%. Tazewell County came in at 5.2%.