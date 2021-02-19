COVID vaccine disparity seen in initial data, but Peoria health officials say it's too soon to confirm

Vaccine hesitancy can be an issue among minority populations, and perhaps even more so for a vaccine that was developed very quickly. Health officials are working to educate people to help overcome any fears they may have.

"A lot of people see it as 'you either get vaccinated or you don't get vaccinated', and really the conversation is 'you get vaccinated or you get COVID'," Hendrickson said. "That's really how we should be framing what vaccine uptake should look like."

Hendrickson also talked about the slowing number of new vaccinations happening in the county. The problem stems from the limited number of doses coming into the area each week. Now that a big wave of people are coming due for their second shot, there is less vaccine available for people awaiting first shots. Out of the current allocation of about 3,500 doses, 3,000 are allocated to provide the booster shot to people who have already received their first dose, said Hendrickson.

"Individuals who have received appointments for their first doses, we do have vaccine for them, but right now we are not able to open up any further (appointments) because we are still waiting for allocations to come in," she said.

On Thursday in the Tri-County Area, three COVID-19 deaths were announced and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations went up slightly.