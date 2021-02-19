COVID vaccine doses given in Illinois top 2 million

SPRINGFIELD – The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois topped 2 million Friday as the state’s case positivity rate continues to hover near pandemic lows and hospitalizations decline.

The rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 2.8% Friday as the state reported 2,219 new confirmed or probable cases of the disease among 85,963 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

The 83,673 vaccine doses administered over the previous 24 hours, a one-day record, propelled the state past 2 million vaccinations since the effort began. More than 78% of the 2.6 million doses delivered to the state have been issued. That brought the rolling seven-day average of doses administered to 59,460.

More than 500,000 Illinoisans, or 4% of the population, are now fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Approximately 12% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a database compiled by the New York Times. Illinois was in 22nd of all states for percentage of population having received one vaccine dose as of Friday, per that database.

