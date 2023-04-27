NILES — Some Niles residents were startled to see a cow running down their streets Thursday morning after it got loose during a high school senior prank scheme gone wrong, Niles police say.

The male cow was captured, police reported around 9:40 a.m., and is being held at Glenview’s Wagner Farm for the time being.

Police said they initially responded to a call for suspicious subjects at 3 a.m. April 27 and found students from Northridge Preparatory School had been bringing live farm animals to the school for an end-of-year practical joke.

“During the activity a live cow escaped from the students and went into the local neighborhood,” police said in a news release.

Police said officers worked with representatives from Wagner Farm to “secure the cow” and said the cow will remain at Wagner Farm “until a final destination is determined.”

A representative from Wagner Farm said the cow was getting some peace and quiet after an exciting morning.

“He is in the trailer resting,” she said. “He’s getting some water and some privacy. He was very panicked and traumatized. He is a beautiful steer. He doesn’t need any more drama.”

Northridge Preparatory is a Catholic high school for boys at 8320 Ballard Road, Niles.

