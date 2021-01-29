CPS, teachers union negotiations stretch into Friday evening as strike looms and tens of thousands of students are due back Monday

Illinois entered phase 1b of its vaccination plan this week, expanding eligibility to residents 65 and older, alongside essential workers like grocery store employees and postal workers. That also includes teachers, but Chicago’s daily allotted 5,000 vaccine doses are far short of the roughly 145,000 educators who live in the city, Arwady said.

“If we were to take all of the vaccine, the first doses we were getting for five weeks, we could get through educators, but that would mean not vaccinating anybody else, many people at higher risk,” said Arwady, the city’s point person on the pandemic.

CPS is planning to begin vaccinating teachers in February, though the details depend on the amount of vaccine the district is allocated.

Young students will wait even longer to get vaccinated, because to date, there are no vaccines authorized for use in children. Pfizer’s shot is for people 16 and older, while Moderna’s is for those 18 and up.

“The vaccine doesn’t change the fact that kids will stay in pods and kids need to wear masks, that there will be some people that continue to remote learn and some simultaneous instruction, and that we need to physically distance,” Volerman said. “... We are in this for many more months.”