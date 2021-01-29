CPS, teachers union negotiations stretch into Friday evening as strike looms and tens of thousands of students are due back Monday

With the looming threat of a teachers strike, Chicago Public Schools officials and the teachers union extended negotiations into Friday evening as they tried to reach an agreement to reopen schools Monday, when tens of thousands of students are due to return for the first time since March.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson first called a news conference for 5 p.m. for an “update on reopening.” But then it was postponed indefinitely “as the parties continue to negotiate.”
Roughly 67,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade are due to begin in-person classes on Monday.
Many parents have clamored for schools to reopen, citing the need to give families a choice and the negative effects that months of remote learning have had on many children. But the teachers union, many parents groups and local elected leaders have raised doubts that COVID-19 safeguards are adequate at all schools and have sought further delay in reopening them.
As part of a phased-in reopening plan, schools first reopened Jan. 11 to several thousands of preschool and some special education students whose families chose in-person learning. But some educators, with the backing of their union, have been refusing to show up for in-person work, and dozens of them have since been deemed absent without leave by CPS and have been locked out of remote teaching platforms with their pay withheld.
CTU later formalized the action with a vote by its members to collectively decline to teach classes inside school buildings and — if CPS then locked more educators out or otherwise took disciplinary action — to go on the strike.
It would be the teachers union’s second strike in 15 months. In October 2019, just months after Lightfoot took office, CPS teachers walked off the job for 11 days before settling on their current contract, with the union winning many of its demands.
Friday’s developments came hours after several physicians appeared with Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady to emphasize their beliefs that the COVID-19 vaccine is not the key to reopening schools as long as other safeguards are in place to mitigate the risk of transmission.
“The vaccine doesn’t change things,” said Dr. Anna Volerman, of the University of Chicago.
Doctors emphasized the effectiveness of CPS policies in place to control the spread of the virus. Under the district’s reopening plan, schools require daily health screenings, masks and additional cleaning, and many other measures. Children and teachers stay in pods throughout the day to minimize their exposure to others and make contact tracing easier.
“The data, the science, shows that when mitigation policies are in place, it can be safe,” said Dr. Tomitra Latimer, of Lurie Children’s Hospital, who noted the slow vaccine rollout and limited supply. “To wait until everyone is vaccinated, that might put us into next year.”
Illinois entered phase 1b of its vaccination plan this week, expanding eligibility to residents 65 and older, alongside essential workers like grocery store employees and postal workers. That also includes teachers, but Chicago’s daily allotted 5,000 vaccine doses are far short of the roughly 145,000 educators who live in the city, Arwady said.
“If we were to take all of the vaccine, the first doses we were getting for five weeks, we could get through educators, but that would mean not vaccinating anybody else, many people at higher risk,” said Arwady, the city’s point person on the pandemic.
CPS is planning to begin vaccinating teachers in February, though the details depend on the amount of vaccine the district is allocated.
Young students will wait even longer to get vaccinated, because to date, there are no vaccines authorized for use in children. Pfizer’s shot is for people 16 and older, while Moderna’s is for those 18 and up.
“The vaccine doesn’t change the fact that kids will stay in pods and kids need to wear masks, that there will be some people that continue to remote learn and some simultaneous instruction, and that we need to physically distance,” Volerman said. “... We are in this for many more months.”
Doctors advised balancing the risks to children’s physical and mental health in considering a return to in-person learning.
“It’s definitely safe enough. There is always risk associated with just about anything we do,” said Dr. Daniel Johnson, of the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital. “Stay in your home, there’s risk; go out the door, there’s risk. The question is, is it safe enough? And the answer is, absolutely, yes, as long as the school is following a mitigation plan.”