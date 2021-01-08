CPS teachers who don’t show up Monday will be deemed AWOL; mayor says denying parents in-person option is ‘irresponsible and wrong’

When asked whether any teachers could face termination for not showing up, Lightfoot and Jackson did not address that directly.

“Let’s not race to the bottom,” the mayor said. “It’s our hope and our expectation that those teachers who are expected to be back … will come. If not, there is a process to address these issues.”

The union has asked that teachers be allowed to opt out of in-person learning at least until they receive their first coronavirus vaccine doses, which could be available to teachers by March, city health officials have said.

The reopening plan has also been criticized by dozens of Chicago aldermen and by the head group that represents CPS principals. But CPS officials have continued to stress they are confident in the plan and in COVID-19 safeguards, and that severe equity issues apparent in remote learning necessitate a return to in-person classes.

“We remain committed to continuing to meet with CTU leadership to find workable solutions to address their members’ concerns. Unfortunately, the CTU leadership continues to move the goalposts of their demands, with the goal of halting in-person learning for thousands of students on Monday, even as the majority of its members have reported to schools this week,” CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton said in a statement Thursday.