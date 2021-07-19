 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Crews finishing final touches on SIU's $11.5M dental clinic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALTON — Crews were putting the final touches on Southern Illinois University's new $11.5 million dental clinic ahead of next month's scheduled opening.

The project was announced in 2019 and work began the following year with demolition of a building which was no longer in use.

University officials expect the School of Dental Medicine's new Advanced Care Clinic in Alton to open to students Aug. 1, according to The Alton Telegraph.

4 Indiana hunters plead guilty in Illinois poaching case

The clinic is expected to expand the dental school's offering of care, particularly for children. There'll be two medical operating suites where students and staff will be able to administer general anesthesia.

The project's financing includes grants, university funds and external financing.

A look inside the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California firefighters battle fast-moving blazes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News