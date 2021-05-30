 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash during police chase in Illinois
0 comments
topical

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash during police chase in Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PONTOON BEACH — One man died and two other people were injured when a car that was being chased by police crashed early Sunday.

The Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Police officers were chasing a Mercury Grand Marquis on Illinois Route 111 when the car swerved to avoid spike strips and crashed into a tree around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

A 36-year-old passenger was thrown from the car in the crash, and he died later at a hospital, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

After months (or, at this point, years) of rumors and anticipation, the Friends reunion is now a reality. The cast has gathered for a special on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max, following the iconic sitcom's 25th anniversary. The video shows interviews from the Friends Experience pop-up store in Chicago.

The driver tried to flee after the crash, but was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A backseat passenger in the car had minor injuries, police said.

Capitol Recap: New legislative maps passed on little notice

It wasn't immediately clear why Pontoon Beach police were chasing the car.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Footage shows aftermath of 1996 tornadoes in Decatur

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois FFA members to celebrate achievements in person
Agriculture

Illinois FFA members to celebrate achievements in person

Instead of a three-day conference at a Springfield convention center, the 2021 Illinois FFA State Convention will be at three different venues – in Normal, Carbondale and Springfield – on three different days in June. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News