1 dead, another is taken into custody after shooting in Springfield

A woman is dead after a shooting Friday near Dubois Elementary and Sacred Heart-Griffin High.

Springfield Police responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue just before noon.

"Upon arrival, it was clear by our officers that there was a deceased victim and another individual who was armed with a handgun," said SPD assistant chief of police Ken Scarlette. "After several tense moments of negotiations, several members of our emergency response team and other officers were able to utilize less lethal [force] and take the subject into custody."

Local police contacted officials at Dubois Elementary and Sacred Heart-Griffin High, as both schools were placed under brief lockdowns that had been lifted by 12:45 p.m.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon was at the scene and pronounced the woman — whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification — as dead, after appearing to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy on her body is scheduled for Monday morning.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the county coroner's office and Springfield PD.

"At this time the investigation is ongoing," Scarlette said. "We were able to obtain a peaceful outcome to a tragic situation."

