1 dead in Peoria County crash

ELMWOOD — A 55-year-old man was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle accident southeast of Elmwood, according to authorities.

The accident happened about 5:45 a.m. at Graham Chapel Road and Dogtown Lane.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, the victim drove a pickup truck east on Graham Chapel Road through the T-intersection with Dogtown Lane. The truck struck a power-pole support wire.

The wire then pulled down the pole, which struck the truck, according to Asbell.

The truck driver was the only occupant. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not revealed immediately, pending notification of relatives.

The Peoria County Coroner's Office is expected to provide more information later.

The accident remains under investigation.

