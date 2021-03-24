1 dead in shooting outside secretary of state’s office in Bridgeview; suspect or suspects sought

BRIDGEVIEW — One person was killed and at least one suspect was being sought in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside an Illinois secretary of state’s driver facility in Bridgeview, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 1:35 p.m. outside the office, 7368 W. 87th St., in the southwest suburb, according to a release from Bridgeview police Chief Ricardo Mancha.

A male wounded in the shooting was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, initially in critical condition, according to the release. He later was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police spokesman Ray Hanania. The person killed wasn’t being identified, pending family notification.

Police “believe this was an intentionally planned shooting targeting the victim,” Hanania said in an email.

At least one suspect, possibly two, was being sought, likely traveling in a vehicle, police said, according to Hanania.

A suspect was “under active pursuit” Wednesday afternoon and authorities hoped to take him into custody quickly, according to the release.

The shooting happened outside the building in a parking lot, according to the release.