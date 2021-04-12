1 dead, two injured in Chicago freeway shooting Monday

A shooting early Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway left a man dead and two passengers injured, police said.

The man was found in a crashed vehicle on westbound Interstate 290 at Damen Avenue just after midnight, according to the Illinois State Police District Chicago. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release the man’s identity, but information from the office showed he was a 22-year-old from Chicago’s West Side.

Also in the car were four additional passengers, two of which were taken to hospitals with injuries from the shooting. The other two were uninjured, police said.

A second crashed vehicle was found unoccupied on I-290 at Ashland Avenue, police said.

The westbound expressway between Ashland and Damen avenues was closed for investigations, with all traffic directed to exit at Ashland Avenue, police said. The exit to Damen Avenue was expected be closed for “an extended period of time,” police said.

The closure of the Damen exit was still in effect as of about 7:30 a.m., while the rest of the westbound expressway was reopened. Another, unrelated crash with injuries on the inbound Eisenhower near Paulina Street also closed lanes Monday morning.

