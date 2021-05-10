 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 killed Peoria gas station shooting
0 comments

1 killed Peoria gas station shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA — A dispute late Sunday at a South Peoria gas station led to a deadly shooting, according to police.

Officers were summoned about 11:30 p.m. to the Shell station at 200 N. MacArthur Highway, where the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system indicated multiple rounds had been fired. Information officers gathered at the scene suggested the shots were fired following an altercation at the gas pumps, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Afterward, a gunshot victim arrived at a Peoria hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Dotson. The Peoria County Coroner's Office was expected to reveal the victim's identity and details about how he died.

No suspect information was available early Monday. Anybody who has information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 673-9000.

A game-worn Michael Jordan jersey has sold for a record $1.38 million at auction. The jersey was from Jordan’s sophomore season at the University of North Carolina. It is the only shirt from Jordan’s 1982-83 season with the Tar Heels that has been photo-matched. Jordan was taken as the third pick in the 1984 NBA draft and went on to become a legend of the game. As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want, Chris Ivy, Heritage Auctions. The jersey was sold for almost three times the previous record for a Jordan Jersey. A jersey from Jordan’s third season with the Chicago Bulls in 1986-87 previously sold for $480,000.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker announces worker vaccination program

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News