At least one person was fatally shot roughly every three hours in Chicago from 4 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, with a total of five people slain. They were among 11 people shot in less than 24 hours and at least 61 people shot, 10 of them fatally, during the weekend.

Despite the daunting totals, it isn’t the most people shot during a weekend so far this year, or in the past month. Over the long Fourth of July weekend, 108 people were shot, including 17 people who were killed. In late June, 77 people were shot in a single non-holiday weekend, seven of them fatally. Seventeen of those shooting winneconn were wounded during two mass shootings alone.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to address the ongoing violence during an 11 a.m. news conference.

On Sunday, Chicago police were called to the South Side, 1700 block of West 79th Street in Gresham, around 4:10 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot in the stomach and hand. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said, and he was pronounced dead there at 4:41 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had not released his name or age as of Monday morning.

A little more than three hours later officers were called to the West Side. At 7:30 p.m. police headed to the 5500 block of West Rice Street in South Austin for a report of a 30-year-old man who was shot after a man approached him with a handgun and opened fire. The man was hit in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. They had not released information about his identity Monday.

At 10:11 p.m., a 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Lawler Avenue, in South Austin on the West Side, when someone walked up to him and began shooting. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police. He had not been identified Monday.

Then at 10:24 p.m. police were back on the South Side, in the Winneconna Parkway neighborhood, where they responded to the 7700 block of South Normal Avenue. A 49-year-old man was shot as he stood speaking to someone in a parked black sedan and someone inside the car began shooting at him. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m.

He later was identified as Robert Fartheree, 49, of the same block on which he was killed, according to information from the medical examiner’s office.

A man was killed early Monday in the 100 block of North Morgan Street on the Near West Side, in West Town. He was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a passing silver sedan shot him, police said. The man, 38, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office, which had not released information about his identity as of Monday morning.

Six other people were shot and wounded from Sunday morning to Monday, according to information from police and Tribune records. A total of 11 people were shot, five of them fatally.

Between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, 18 people were shot, 3 of them fatally.

Saturday afternoon another eight people were shot and none of their injuries were fatal.

Saturday night to Sunday morning, another 24 people were shot, two of them fatally. That number included six children, including four teens who were shot during a mass shooting in South Austin, the youngest of them 12.

An 8-year-old boy also was shot Sunday, as was a 16-year-old girl, in unrelated shootings.

