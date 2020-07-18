12 arrested after confrontation at Columbus statue in Chicago's Grant Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least 12 people were arrested after confrontations erupted on Friday around the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, resulting in injuries to protesters and officers.

The confrontation also spurred a group of elected officials to release a statement condemning what they said was police officers’ use of force on protesters.

At least 1,000 people gathered around the statue after a rally in support of Black and Indigenous people, with some trying to topple the controversial statue.

The elected officials referenced reports on social media of police using pepper spray and other aggressive means to quell the protesters and reporters.

“We unequivocally condemn Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to send the Chicago police to beat, arrest, and terrorize the demonstrators and journalists gathered in Grant Park tonight,” read the statement, released late Friday.

It was signed by Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor, Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez, Alderman Carlos Ramirez Rosa, State Rep. Representative Delia Ramirez, democratic nominee LaKesia Collins and State Sen. Robert Peters.