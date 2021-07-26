12 fatalities among 73 shot this weekend in Chicago

During a weekend that saw another mass shooting and a person shot by a Chicago police officer, at least 73 people were shot, 12 of them fatally in the city, according to police and Tribune records.

Five men were injured in a mass shooting in South Austin early Sunday, the fourth such attack with four or more victims in less than a week. The men, ages 23 to 50, were gathered in a yard in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue when a man with a gun entered the yard around 12:30 a.m. and began shooting at them, police said in a media notification.