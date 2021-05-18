 Skip to main content
16-year-old found shot on Chicago porch dies
16-year-old found shot on Chicago porch dies

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy died early Tuesday, hours after he was found on a porch of a home on Chicago's South Side with a gunshot wound to his torso, police said.

According to Chicago Police, officers responding to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system found the teen shortly before 3 a.m. The boy was rushed to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later in the morning.

In a media notification, the police department said no arrests have been made and no witnesses to the shooting have been located. But they said that a black car was spotted leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

The teen's name has not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

