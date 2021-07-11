18-year-old woman’s body found in Chicago River Sunday

CHICAGO — The body of an 18-year-old woman was recovered from the Chicago River on Sunday morning in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of North Cherry Avenue around 10:15 a.m. for a report of a body in the water, according to an emailed statement from a Chicago police spokesman.

The 18-year-old woman was unresponsive when she was pulled from the river by the Chicago police marine unit. It wasn’t immediately clear whether dive team members went into the water in a rescue attempt.

The woman was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m. Sunday, officials said. Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office, said the teen had been identified but her next of kin had not yet been notified.

Detectives were investigating the woman’s death. It was not immediately clear whether foul play was suspected or if it had been ruled out. The case was classified as a death investigation.

Derevyanny said the agency was dispatched to 1177 N. Elston Ave. to retrieve the body.

A forensic investigator is expected to perform an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The cause could be undetermined, or it more likely would be classified as an accident, a homicide or a suicide.

It was unclear whether the woman had intentionally entered the river or what she was doing before the call about a body in the river. Police did not say who found the woman’s body or called authorities.

The Fire Department also was called. A call for a body floating in the river just south of North Avenue came in about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, said Chicago Fire Chief Walter Schroeder.

