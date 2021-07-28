2 bystanders, 16-year-old among 7 shot in Chicago overnight, 1 fatally

CHICAGO — Two women who were not intended targets of gunmen were shot in Chicago overnight, as was a 16-year-old boy and a man, 40, who was killed, according to Chicago police.

The man who was killed was standing outside in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood about 9:20 p.m., according to a police media notification. Someone in a blue sedan stepped out of the car and shot him, hitting him in the lower back, officials said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m., officials said.

He later was identified as Davonne Reed, 40, of the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood, according to information released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The teenager was one of two people shot in North Austin, also on the West Side, as he stood in the 1700 block of North Mango Avenue, police said. Also shot was a 42-year-old man who was taken to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg, officials said.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two women in their 20s also were shot in separate attacks. In those two cases, authorities said the women had been innocent bystanders who were hit with stray bullets.

A 26-year-old woman was a passenger in a parked vehicle in the 6200 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood on the South Side, when someone opened fire and a bullet grazed her head. The driver of the vehicle she was in took her to Saint Bernard Hospital where she was in fair condition, police said.

“Preliminary information is the victim was not the intended target and was struck by a stray bullet,” officials said.

The gunman had been wearing a white hat and a white T-shirt, but a detailed physical description was not available, according to police.

Around 1:40 a.m. in West Englewood, a 24-year-old woman also suffered a graze wound to her leg as she was driving in the 1900 block of West 74th Street, police said. The woman arrived at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in a private vehicle, where she was treated and released, officials said.

A total of seven people were shot between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday. No arrests had been made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0