2 charged in death of man, 73, during Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO — Two people have been charged with murder in the death of a 73-year-old Chicago man who suffered cardiac arrest after being struck in the head during an attempted carjacking.

Frank Harris, 18, and a 17-year-old male face court hearings Friday, Chicago police said.

Harris also is charged with vehicular hijacking. The teen, whose name was not released because he's a juvenile, also is charged with attempted aggravated battery of a victim 60 or older.

It was not immediately clear Friday if either have attorneys.

Both were arrested shortly after Keith Cooper was approached by two men who demanded his property around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a Hyde Park neighborhood strip mall, police said.

Cooper was hit and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Cooper’s daughter, Keinika Carlton, told the Chicago Tribune she had arranged to meet him in the afternoon for an appointment. She learned at the hospital that he had died.

