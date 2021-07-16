2 charged in death of Vietnam War veteran who Chicago police say was beaten during carjacking attempt

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged with murder and other crimes in the death of a 73-year-old man who was struck on the head during a carjacking attempt Wednesday in Hyde Park, Chicago police said late Thursday.

Frank Harris, the 18-year-old, has been charged with murder-other forcible felony and aggravated vehicular hijacking/handicapped, according to a Chicago police news release. The 17-year-old, a male, has been charged as a juvenile. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated battery to a person over 60, police said.

The two are charged in the death of Keith Cooper. According to police, Cooper died Wednesday after he was hit in the head in the parking lot of a strip mall at 53rd Street and Kimbark Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. A Chicago police report citing preliminary information said the two people charged attempted to take Cooper’s vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, when Harris “punched” Cooper in the head.

Cooper was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Witnesses at the scene positively identified Harris and the 17-year-old as the people who attempted to hijack Cooper’s car, according to the preliminary police report.

Harris is scheduled to appear in central bond court Friday, and the 17-year-old is expected to appear in juvenile court, also on Friday, police said. The two were taken into custody at about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of South Greenwood Avenue, police said.

Harris was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking in 2020, and the 17-year-old had an active warrant when he was arrested Wednesday, a the preliminary police report said.

Cooper’s family said he was a Vietnam War veteran who loved jazz and science fiction, including the “Star Trek” TV series.

Cooper drove trucks and sold jewelry and books before retiring and driving for a ride-share, said Alyna Carlton, 17, Cooper’s granddaughter.

Tribune reporter Maggie Prosser contributed.

