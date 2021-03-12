2 charged in theft of $400K from Chicago HIV services agency

CHICAGO — Two workers are accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from a Chicago nonprofit that provides help for people with HIV, leaving it on the brink of closure after more than three decades, prosecutors said.

Andrea Peoples, 42, of Burr Ridge was charged with felony theft of more than $100,000, while her co-defendant and close friend Tijana Timatyos, 54, of Hillside, was charged with theft of over $10,000.

A Cook County judge on Thursday ordered Peoples to be held on $50,000 bond, and granted Timatyos a personal recognizance bond, releasing her so she could attend physical therapy but under a curfew, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Prosecutors said the thefts from Chicago House enabled the women to finance a lavish lifestyle that included Peoples making significant purchases at “high-end” retailers, including Neiman Marcus and Louis Vuitton.

Peoples, who had been the nonprofit's chief financial officer, used “various methods to steal” a total of $350,142.45, while Timatyos’ thefts totaled $48,588.47, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Kiefer said in court.

Chicago House discovered the financial irregularities last year and contacted Chicago police, prompting a joint investigation with the FBI.