2 Chicago police officers wounded in shooting, suspect shot
CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded Sunday after they responded to a report of shots fired and a suspect immediately fired at them, authorities said.

The suspect also was shot. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a news conference with Police Superintendent David Brown.

The shooting occurred around 7:10 a.m. in an alley on the city's West Side. Police said the officers were responding to gunfire identified by ShotSpotter, the city's gunshot detection system. The officers were in full uniform and "readily identifiable" as police, Lightfoot said.

"This offender had no regard for their position as police officers. No regard. And began trying to kill them," Brown said.

One officer was shot in the shoulder above his protective vest and in the leg, and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Brown said. The other officer was shot in the hand and was in good condition.

Police said the gunman was shot in the lower body and his condition was stable.

According to Brown, 16 Chicago police officers have been shot in the past 15 months and 108 officers have been fired upon.

Lightfoot said Sunday's shooting "underscores the danger that our men and women in the police department face every single day. They run to danger to protect us. And we can't ever forget that."

She also called for an end to the flow of illegal guns and gun violence in Chicago.

"Let's say a prayer for all involved," she said. "Let's pray for peace in our city."

