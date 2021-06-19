2 dead, 18 others hurt in shootings since Friday afternoon, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — Two people have been fatally wounded and 18 others have been injured in city shootings since Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The latest of the deadly attacks happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Chicago police said a 28-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a man, 31, were standing outside in the 5400 block of South Bishop Street when a gunman, from a distance, shot the woman in the head and wounded the man and boy.

The still-unidentified woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The man was treated at the scene for a shoulder wound, and then boy also was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition after suffering a would to the leg.

Friday afternoon about 5:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man was killed in a drive-by in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood in the 6300 block of South King Drive.

The man was on the sidewalk when an assailant in a light colored vehicle fired shots, hitting him in the head. He also was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

In non-fatal shootings:

About 8:15 a.m. Saturday, two men, ages 58 and 60, were shot during in a domestic-related fight in the 10500 block of South Perry Avenue in the Fernwood neighborhood. The older man was critically injured by a head wound while the other man was shot in his left shoulder and his condition had stabilized. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man walked into Advocate Trinity Hospital in the Calumet Heights neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the upper right arm. Police said he was unwilling to provide the circumstances around the shooting.

About 4:40 a.m., a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were taken by a private citizen to Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot by gunmen in a dark car while they were traveling in another car the 2300 block of West Cermak Road in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The two were listed in good condition with wound to an arm and leg.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a 56-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said the shooter, in a white Hyundai SUV, shot him in the chest and arm while the man was walking. He taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About 12:45 a.m., two men, 26 and 33, were shot in a drive-by in the 1700 block of North Whipple Street in Logan Square. The men were driven by a friend to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where they were in fair condition with wounds to their arms and legs, police said.

Just after midnight, a 40-year-old man was shot at a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue in West Englewood after he began eating items without paying for them. When a security guard confronted him, he drew his weapon and pointed it at the guard. But guard then shot the man in the abdomen, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old woman was shot while she was a passenger of a Jeep in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. Police said someone inside a beige car fired shots, hitting the woman in the back. She was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 8:10 p.m., 3 men, ages 22, 21 and 18, were in an eastbound car in the 10000 block of South Indianapolis Avenue on the Far South Side when someone opened fire, shooting all three. Their conditions had stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About 7 p.m., two men, 28 and 27, were shot in the 2300 block of East 80th Street in the South Chicago neighborhood. They were outside when a gunman confronted them and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Both men were shot in the back, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

About 4:45 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the 5100 block of West Crystal Street in the North Austin neighborhood. He suffered a wound to the groin, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition had stabilized.

