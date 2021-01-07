 Skip to main content
2 Illinois residents among people arrested after U.S. Capitol raid, police say
2 Illinois residents among people arrested after U.S. Capitol raid, police say

The Latest: Congress splits up to debate PA vote count

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — At least two Illinois residents are listed as being arrested after the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

The U.S. Capitol Police said Bradley Ruskelas, of Inverness, was arrested for unlawful entry. He was one of 10 arrested people listed on a release issued by the department

Inverness is a village in Cook County. 

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund issued a statement Thursday saying the rioting protesters “actively attacked” police officers and “were determined to enter into the Capitol building by causing great damage.”

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt. Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Sund defended his agency’s response from criticism that officers did not stop the incursion. He says his agency “had a robust plan” for what he anticipated would be peaceful protests, but what occurred Wednesday was “criminal riotous behavior.”

He said more than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia records also show David Fitzgerald, of Roselle, was charged with a curfew violation and unlawful entry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach

