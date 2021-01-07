2 Illinois residents among people arrested after U.S. Capitol raid, police say

WASHINGTON — At least two Illinois residents are listed as being arrested after the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

The U.S. Capitol Police said Bradley Ruskelas, of Inverness, was arrested for unlawful entry. He was one of 10 arrested people listed on a release issued by the department.

Inverness is a village in Cook County.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund issued a statement Thursday saying the rioting protesters “actively attacked” police officers and “were determined to enter into the Capitol building by causing great damage.”

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt. Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

