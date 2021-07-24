2 women victims of separate carjackings Friday night in Chicago

CHICAGO — Two women were victims of carjackers Friday night about the same time in different areas of the city, Chicago police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 59-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk after parking her vehicle in the 2600 block of West Haddon Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when she was approached by two males who demanded her keys at gunpoint. When she refused, one of them punched her in the face and took her purse.

She was taken to Humboldt Park Health Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The same time in the first block of East Balbo Drive in the Loop neighborhood, a 20-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked 2009 red Toyota Corolla when a man entered the driver’s side. police said.

The man told the woman to get out of the vehicle and implied he had a weapon. The woman complied and the man fled in the Corolla.

Detectives were investigating. No one was in custody.

