2 wounded in city shootings since Saturday afternoon, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — Two men were wounded in city shootings Saturday afternoon on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The latest shooting occurred about 1:35 p.m. a few blocks south of CPD headquarters in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said a 40-year-old man was inside a residence when he heard shots and felt pain in his thigh.

He was taken in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Despite nationwide lockdowns, cities across the country saw homicides skyrocket in 2020, including a 55% jump in Chicago. 

About 30 minutes earlier, a 31-year-old man was shot while he was inside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of East 95th Street in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.

The victim was approached by a vehicle and someone inside opened fire, hitting him in the abdomen. He was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody for either attack, and detectives were investigating.

