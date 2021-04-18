20 years after Elgin mass shooting, nightmares continue

McNamara dove away from the sound of the gunshots and army-crawled behind the DJ booth. A woman fell on him and screamed in terror.

"I just grabbed her by the face and said, 'We've got to get out of here or this is going to be bad.'"

Beyond the DJ booth was a door to the outside. McNamara made it out before he realized he'd left the friend he came with inside. Looking around, he saw the Taco Bell next door and a police officer with a gun drawn.

Concerned for his friend, McNamara opened the door and went back inside. The shooting was over. His friend was nowhere to be seen. McNamara would catch up with him later. But near the door, McNamara saw Jeff Weides on the ground. Weides, known as "Whitey," was one of the bartenders on duty that night.

McNamara worked at a bar in West Dundee and considered Whitey a friend in the local bar industry.

"I didn't know what to do," McNamara said. "He was bleeding out of his chest. I took off my shirt and put it over his chest and just sat there. He was still kind of breathing, but he wasn't talking. Then he stopped moving. He died when I had my shirt on him. I didn't realize. I was just a kid. I don't know if it was a police officer or a paramedic that pulled me off him."